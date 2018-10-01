America’s Got Talent Winner Shin Lim Stuns Jimmy Fallon

America’s Got Talent winner Shin Lim catches Jimmy off guard with a deceptively straightforward, multi-level card trick.

RELATED CONTENT

Will Food GO BAD in a Vacuum Chamber?

Shin Lim Blows Minds With Unbelievable Card Magic

Disney Breaking The Internet With A New Wreck It Ralph Trailer

The First Official Trailer For Marvels New Leading Lady

A Look Inside The House’s and Scare Zones At HHN 28!

Time To Cancel That Vacation To Philadelphia