And The 2018 CMA Awards Nominees Are…

Country music’s biggest night is right around the corner.

Luke Bryan will help reveal the nominees tomorrow morning (Aug. 28) on Good Morning America, LIVE from his 32 Bridge Food + Drink in downtown Nashville.

Dan + Shay and Sugarland will also help with the announcements.

CMA Awards cohosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will return for their 11th year.

CMA Award Nominees: TBA

The 52nd Annual CMA Awards will take place on Nov. 14, 2018 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. at 8PM ET on ABC.