Andrew Gillum speaks out amid DeSantis ‘monkey this up’ controversy

A day after the primaries and the tension amongst the contenders for Florida’s next governor is already heating up!

Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis came under fire after saying the last thing Floridians need to do is “monkey this up” by electing Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum as governor.

DeSantis made the remarks during an interview with Fox News on Wednesday.

DeSantis won the Republican nomination for governor a day earlier while Gillum who could become Florida’s first black governor won the Democratic nomination in an upset.

DeSantis told Fox News that Gillum was an “articulate spokesman” for “far left views” and that he would hurt the state if elected.

“The last thing, the last thing we need to do is to monkey this up by trying to embrace a socialist agenda with huge tax increases and bankrupting the state,” said DeSantis.

A spokesman for the DeSantis campaign released the following statement to CBS12:

“Ron DeSantis was obviously talking about Florida not making the wrong decision to embrace the socialist policies that Andrew Gillum espouses. To characterize it as anything else is absurd,” Lawson said by email. “Florida’s economy has been on the move for the last eight years, and the last thing we need is a far-left democrat trying to stop our success.”

Gillum responded to his opponent’s comments Wednesday telling CNN the state is looking for a leader who will bring people together, “not misogynist, not racist, not bigots.”

Just In: Democratic nominee for Florida governor Andrew Gillum says the state is looking for a leader to unite, not divide. Statement came in wake of GOP challenger Ron DeSantis and the ‘monkey things up’ controversy. https://t.co/dWhtRm2S0C pic.twitter.com/YIuBtsGu0n — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) August 29, 2018

