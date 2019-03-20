Andrew Gillum To Make Big Announcement Today

Florida Democrat Andrew Gillum is about to make a major announcement today.

Earlier this month, the former Tallahassee mayor posted a video on Twitter saying he would make a major announcement on March 20th.

The video was paid for by his political action committee.
Gillum ran a close race for Florida governor in November, and lost to Republican Ron DeSantis.
Since then, he’s been mentioned as a possible Democratic candidate for president.

