Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are almost done with their divorce settlement and Jolie dropped “Pitt” from her name. Angelina and Brad, nicknamed ‘Brangelina” by fans, started dating in 2004 and married in 2014. Their six children will keep the name Jolie-Pitt.

Despite a tense custody battle, Angelina and Brad are reportedly in a better place right now, getting along better. Angelina and Brad were married for only two years but were together for almost 12 years before their split.