Animal Care: Dangerous Bulldogs Captured

(Photo courtesy: Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control)

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control has captured two dangerous and aggressive bulldogs, which attacked and injured at least two people.

The incidents happened in the 15000 block of 92nd Way North.
A.C.C. said the animals are American bulldogs. One is described as brindle coloring with a darker face, and the other is white.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Trio of Martin County Students OD on Synthetic Substance in Vape Pen The News You Need To Know 1/9/19 President Trump Delivers First Prime Time Address Broward Sheriff Scott Israel: “I am Not Suspended, Yet, and I will Fight” Prosecutors push for trial date in Parkland school shooting Miami healthiest city in the US, according to study
Comments