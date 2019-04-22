Another Deadly Boat Crash into the Rocks off of Government Cut

Two people are dead, and a third victim hospitalized following a boat crash in the Miami Beach area off of Government Cut. Sound familiar.

FWC investigators say the boat slammed into some rocks, ejecting passengers shortly before 10 p.m Saturday night.

The Coast Guard has been unable to find the fourth victim, but a body was found Monday morning.

FWC said the boat hit the jetty at Government Cut, the same area where Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two others died in a boat crash 2016.
Authorities say the crash will possibly be investigated as a homicide.

