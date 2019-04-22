Another Deadly Boat Crash into the Rocks off of Government Cut

Two people are dead, and a third victim hospitalized following a boat crash in the Miami Beach area off of Government Cut. Sound familiar.

TRAGIC ACCIDENT

Two people died in a boat accident near the Miami Beach area of Government Cut. This is the same area where Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two others died in a boat crash in September of 2016.

Read more: https://t.co/oyvB8Mj5gn pic.twitter.com/byLUAraV1K — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) April 22, 2019

FWC investigators say the boat slammed into some rocks, ejecting passengers shortly before 10 p.m Saturday night.

The Coast Guard has been unable to find the fourth victim, but a body was found Monday morning.

#BREAKING: Body found on Miami Beach near 1st Street, just few blocks north of Government Cut jetty. @MiamiBeachPD currently on scene. We’re working to find out whether investigators believe this is connected to Saturday’s boat crash… @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/ZO4FFnk3Nx — Trent Kelly (@TrentKellyWPLG) April 22, 2019

FWC said the boat hit the jetty at Government Cut, the same area where Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two others died in a boat crash 2016.

Authorities say the crash will possibly be investigated as a homicide.