Another Halftime Show In The Books!

Another NFL season came to an end when the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 on Sunday Feb 3rd.

It may not have been an exciting game, but the media sure has been buzzing about the Halftime Show. See below…

What Did You Think Of Maroon 5's Pepsi Halftime Show Ft. Travis Scott and Big Boi

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Jordan Davis “Take It From Me” LIVE Get Your $30 Rib Round Up Tickets Today At Currie Park Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton And More Perform At Chris Cornell Tribute Concert NEW Maren Morris Music Drops Tomorrow! Disney’s Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars Coming To A Store Near You!! Who Knew That Dierks Bentley On Ice Was Just What We Needed To See!
Comments