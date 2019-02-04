Another Halftime Show In The Books!

Another NFL season came to an end when the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 on Sunday Feb 3rd.

It may not have been an exciting game, but the media sure has been buzzing about the Halftime Show. See below…

wow the highlight of Adam Levine's performance was definitely that his shirt looked exactly like pillows that an alarming amount of people happen to have from Target #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UL8WjdpJaY — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 4, 2019

Anybody who ever bought a Maroon 5 album or song and allowed this to happen owes me an apology. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) February 4, 2019

What Did You Think Of Maroon 5's Pepsi Halftime Show Ft. Travis Scott and Big Boi

Horrible View Results