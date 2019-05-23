Another Palm Beach County Food Service Worker Tests Positive for Hepatitis A

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed another positive case of hepatitis A in a Palm Beach County food service worker.

This time the worker was employed at at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant on PGA Boulevard in Palm Beach Gardens.

The employee may have exposed patrons between May 1 and May 12.

There are now 18 confirmed cases of hepatitis A in Palm Beach County.

Health officials are recommending that anyone who ate or drank at this restaurant between May 9 and May 12 get the hep A vaccine after speaking with their health care provider. But if you consumed food or beverages at the restaurant between May 1 and May 8 should instead look for signs of the infection.

Symptoms include sudden onset of abdominal discomfort, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools and jaundice. If you see any of these symptoms, health officials say you should seek medical attention.

The vaccine may protect against the disease if given within two weeks of exposure.

Concerned customers can call DOH-Palm Beach at 561-840-4568 or 561-671-4184.