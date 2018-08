Police are investigating an accident Saturday morning involving a train where a man was fatally injured.

West Palm Beach police said the accident involving a Tri-Rail train occurred around 6 a.m. near Forest Blvd.

The man was identified as 49-year-old Willi Ackerman from West Palm Beach, but yet has been determined whether it was suicide or an accident.

The post Another pedestrian hit by local train appeared first on 850 WFTL.