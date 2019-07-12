Another Person Dies From Flesh-eating Bacteria After Visit To Panhandle Beach

Necrotizing fasciitis has claimed another life after a visit to a beach on the west coast of Florida.

A Florida Panhandle woman says her father died after contracting the flesh-eating bacteria in the Gulf of Mexico when visiting a beach in Destin.

She says her father didn’t have any open wounds and they used precautions to seal any small scratches he may have had.

Flesh-eating bacteria claims another life at Florida beach, family says https://t.co/d6SdYTaS2d — Tony Tsai (@tonytwt) July 11, 2019

More people are sounding the alarm on rare and potentially deadly flesh-eating bacteria found in warm waters. A Florida man contracted an infection without even touching the water.https://t.co/MVwuxYyCKo pic.twitter.com/j22yKrVEm0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 4, 2019

Another woman who tripped and fell into a hole while walking along the beach in Sarasota, also died from the flesh-eating bacteria.

A young girl from Indiana who cut her leg while swimming in the water off Destin Beach also contracted necrotizing fasciitis.

Fortunately, she was diagnosed early and doctors were able to save her leg and her life.

The CDC says one in three people who are infected by the bacteria do not survive, even with treatment.