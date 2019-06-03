Another Restaurant Worker Contracts Hepatitis A

Another worker at a West Palm Beach restaurant has tested positive for hepatitis A, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials say the food service worker at Off The Bone BBQ, located at 1516 N. Tamarind Avenue, was infected with the contagious virus.

The employee may have exposed customers on May 14 only. If you ate at the restaurant on May 14, watch for these symptoms of hepatitis A.

Symptoms:

Abdominal discomfort

Dark urine

Fever

Diarrhea

Pale white stools

Yellow skin and eyes (jaundice)

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention right away.