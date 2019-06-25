Another Successful SpaceX Launch

SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has been successfully launched from the Kennedy Space Center for a Defense Department mission carrying about two dozen satellites.

It was launched overnight, becoming the first ever night-time launch of the world’s most powerful rocket.

The launch went smoothly, but the re-landing proved as difficult as thought.

Two of the Falcon Heavy’s side boosters made it back safely, the core booster however crashed into the ocean.

The rocket is also carrying cremated human remains in a sort of “funeral flight.”