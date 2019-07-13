Anti-ICE protesters pull down American flag, raise Mexico flag

Friday evening, police in Colorado restored an American flag after anti-ICE protestors demonstrating outside a migrant detainment facility removed it and replaced it with a Mexican flag.

The protesters also removed a “Blue Lives Matter” flag, honoring law enforcement, spray-painted it with the words “Abolish ICE,” then raised the flag upside-down, on a pole next to the Mexican flag, reports say.

But Aurora police Chief Nick Metz said the majority of protesters remained peaceful and some even thanked officers for their evening efforts.

Tonight we witnessed the best of Aurora (Police & Community) during the peaceful #LightsForLiberty demonstration. Thank you to everyone who remained peaceful & took the time to thank my cops…& thank you to all the officers who were there to ensure everyones safety. @AuroraPD pic.twitter.com/UzkF8nQDfJ — Chief Nick Metz (@APDChiefMetz) July 13, 2019

The demonstration took place in the wake of the mass deportations that are set to take place in Denver and known “sanctuary cities” cities on Sunday.

In late June, President Trump put the scheduled raids on hold, as part of an effort to push lawmakers to come up with an immigration bill.

Agents are reportedly targeting around two-thousand immigrants and said its focus is on arresting people with criminal histories and those who already have orders of removal against them.

There are an estimated 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States at this time.

