AOC’s Comparison of Migrant Detention Centers to Concentration Camps Draws Ire

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is on the defensive after calling migrant detention centers on the southern border concentration camps.

The New York Democrat made the comparison Monday evening via Instagram while criticizing the Trump administration’s treatment of migrants.

In the live Instagram video, she went on to call President Trump a “fascist” for carrying policies that separate immigrant families.

Politicians were quick to condemn the 29-year-old for her remarks.

Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney said via Twitter Ocasio-Cortez had demeaned the memory of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Cheney accusing the Republican Rep. of “co-opting the language of the oppressor.”

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Mark Morgan also took issue with the remarks, telling Hill TV they were inappropriate, reckless and flat out wrong.

After facing heavy criticism, Ocasio-Ortez doubled down on her comments telling reporters, “I am absolutely comfortable using that word because it rooted in the academic definition.”

She has since tweeted an article that claims concentration camps have much larger meaning today than usually associated with Nazi camps during World War Two.

