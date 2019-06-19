AOC’s Comparison of Migrant Detention Centers to Concentration Camps Draws Ire

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is on the defensive after calling migrant detention centers on the southern border concentration camps.

Ocasio-Cortez falsely claims Trump is operating concentration camps, compares the situation to the Holocaust: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something … we need to do something about it” pic.twitter.com/F2MmZ8y2dT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2019

The New York Democrat made the comparison Monday evening via Instagram while criticizing the Trump administration’s treatment of migrants.

In the live Instagram video, she went on to call President Trump a “fascist” for carrying policies that separate immigrant families.

Politicians were quick to condemn the 29-year-old for her remarks.

Wyoming Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney said via Twitter Ocasio-Cortez had demeaned the memory of the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Cheney accusing the Republican Rep. of “co-opting the language of the oppressor.”

Also @Liz_Cheney, the fact that you employed the horrifying word “exterminated” here (co-opting the language of the oppressor) tells us that it’s *you* that needs to brush up on your reading. Hope you enjoy defending concentration camps. I won’t back down fighting against them. https://t.co/OOfrrfa1Ew — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director Mark Morgan also took issue with the remarks, telling Hill TV they were inappropriate, reckless and flat out wrong.

After facing heavy criticism, Ocasio-Ortez doubled down on her comments telling reporters, “I am absolutely comfortable using that word because it rooted in the academic definition.”

She has since tweeted an article that claims concentration camps have much larger meaning today than usually associated with Nazi camps during World War Two.