Apple Rolling Out New Emojis for World Emoji Day

Get ready to express yourself by sending new emojis on your phone.

Apple is detailing some of the 59 emojis in celebration of World Emoji Day.

The big focus is on celebrating diversity with the “holding hands” emoji now capable of 75 possible combinations. There will also be a variety of disability-themed emojis like prosthetic limbs, wheelchairs and a new guide dog.

Animal lovers will see a sloth, orangutan, skunk and flamingo.

And of course food items are being updated with a waffle, a bulb of garlic and a stick of butter.

The emojis roll out this fall.