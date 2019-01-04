Applebee’s Back At It With Dollar Drink Specials

The restaurant giant has been releasing new drink specials for a while now and they seem to be a hit! Some drinks that people went crazy over in the past have been the $1 Jolly Rancher cocktail and Dollar Zombies, and now it looks like they will continue the drink specials into the new year! The whole month of January the restaurant will have $2 Captain and Colas.

“Rum and cola is a classic combination, but we wanted to make it special when we picked it for our next Neighborhood Drink of the Month, so we crafted it with our number one selling rum, Captain Morgan,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. The Drink of the Month comes in a 10 oz. mug and again only costs $2!!

Where will your next Happy Hour spot be?