April 19: 24th Anniversary of Waco and Oklahoma City Bombing

On April 19th 1993, a 51-day standoff came to an end when FBI agents raided the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas.

Branch Davidian leader David Koresh and more than 80 other cult members died when the compound burned to the ground.

And on the same day in 1995, a truck bomb exploded outside the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The blast killed 168 people and injured more than 500.

The bombing was the deadliest act of terrorism within the United States prior to the September 11 attacks, and remains the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in United States history.

A Gulf War veteran, McVeigh sought revenge against the federal government for the 1993 Waco siege.

McVeigh and Terry Nichols were convicted of planning and committing the crime.

McVeigh was executed by lethal injection on June 11, 2001, at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana. His execution was carried out in a considerably shorter time than most inmates awaiting the death penalty; most convicts on death row in the United States spend an average of fifteen years there.