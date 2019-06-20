Are You Missing an Ear?

Police in Holmes Beach are calling out to the owner of a prosthetic ear. The ear was found on Manatee Public Beach after the World’s Strongest Man final was held over the weekend.

MISSING A PROSTHETIC EAR? Police in Florida said it was found at a public beach, and they are searching for its owner. https://t.co/xlp5ZCiZgn — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 19, 2019

Police took to Facebook to share photos of the prosthetic, hoping to reunite it with its owner. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holmes Beach Police Department.