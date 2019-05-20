Area of low pressure has an increased chance of tropical development

The National Hurricane Center is currently tracking an area of low pressure off of the coast that they believe may develop into our first named storm of the hurricane season.

The area is several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda and has a 70% chance of developing over the next two days, which is up from the 60% chance of development that was predicted this morning.

At this moment, the area has no defined center of circulation but officials believe it could become more organized to form our first storm of the season Tuesday.

If it does develop into a storm, it will be named Andrea.

It is not predicted to pose a threat to Florida.

