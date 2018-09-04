Arizona Governor Names McCain Replacement

Former U.S. Senator Jon Kyl will be John McCain’s successor in the U.S. Senate.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey will hold a news conference this morning at the State Capitol building where he will make the highly anticipated appointment official.
Republican Kyl served alongside McCain during his 18 years in the Senate before retiring in 2013.

Kyl will fly to D.C. following the announcement, and has agreed to serve at least until the end of the year.
If Kyl opts to depart after the session ends, Ducey will have to appoint another replacement, possibly McCain’s widow, Cindy.
Senator McCain was laid to rest on Sunday after passing away from an agressive form of brain cancer at the age of 81.

