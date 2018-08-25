Arizona Senator John McCain dies at 81

Senator John McCain who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer in July of 2017 is dead at 81.
He passed away surrounded by family at his home in Arizona at 4:28 pm Saturday.
He announced that he would discontinue treatment for cancer on Friday.

McCain ran for President in 2008 and was defeated by President Barack Obama.
McCain had planned his funeral and his last wishes were that President Trump not attend.

President Trump and McCain had been at odds after candidate Trump declared that the war veteran was not a hero because he was “captured” and was a POW.

** ADVANCE FOR MONDAY AUG. 4 2008 AND THERE AFTER ** This photo released by Hanoi’s Vietnam News Agency shows Lt. Commander John S. McCain III as a prisoner of war in 1967. (AP Photo)
U.S. Navy Commander John S. McCain 3rd, a guest of the South Vietnamese government, visits the Holt orphanage in Saigon, Vietnam, on Oct. 30, 1974. The institution cares for many youngsters fathered by American G.I.s. McCain, son of the admiral who commanded U.S. forces in the Pacific at the height of the Vietnam War, was shot down over Hanoi and spent several years as a POW. (AP Photo/Dang Van Phuoc)

Instead he asked that former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush eulogize him.

McCain is survived by seven children from two different marriages.
His wife Cindy was with her husband when he passed on his own terms.

McCain ran for president twice and was defeated both times.

