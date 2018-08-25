Arizona Senator John McCain dies at 81

Senator John McCain who was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer in July of 2017 is dead at 81.

He passed away surrounded by family at his home in Arizona at 4:28 pm Saturday.

He announced that he would discontinue treatment for cancer on Friday.

McCain ran for President in 2008 and was defeated by President Barack Obama.

McCain had planned his funeral and his last wishes were that President Trump not attend.

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

President Trump and McCain had been at odds after candidate Trump declared that the war veteran was not a hero because he was “captured” and was a POW.

Instead he asked that former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush eulogize him.

McCain is survived by seven children from two different marriages.

His wife Cindy was with her husband when he passed on his own terms.

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

McCain ran for president twice and was defeated both times.

STATEMENT FROM THE OFFICE OF SENATOR JOHN McCAIN “Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28pm on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 26, 2018

