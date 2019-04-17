‘Armed & Dangerous:’ South Florida Woman Triggers Lockdown At Columbine

Authorities in Colorado are searching for 18 year old Sol Pais from Surfside after she traveled to the Denver area and made threats against Columbine High School on Monday.

Police officials deemed the threat to be ‘credible’ and more than 20 Denver area schools, including Columbine, were put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

Information on Pais is limited other than that she attended Miami Beach High School and was last spotted in the foothills west of Denver.

She is considered armed and extremely dangerous and her motive for traveling to Colorado is unknown.

Police from several Miami-Dade agencies were seen outside of a home in Surfside that is said to be connected to Pais.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact authorities.

COLORADO: The FBI is looking for Sol Pais, 18, in connection with a potential threat in the Denver metropolitan-area. She is armed and considered to be extremely dangerous. Call the FBI tipline at (303) 630-6227 if seen. (Source: Jefferson Co. Sheriff) pic.twitter.com/IDJCLRHkxE — U.S. Emergency Alert (@ENSAlerts) April 16, 2019

This is a developing story.