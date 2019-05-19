Arnold Schwarzenegger Dropkicked at South Africa Sporting Event

Arnold Schwarzenegger is okay after being blindsided and dropkicked at a sporting event in South Africa today.

The 71-year-old former governor of California was visiting Sandton, South Africa for the Arnold Classic Africa.

In a video of the incident, Schwarzenegger is seen filming a jump-rope competition on his Snapchat when a man jumps up and kicks him in the back.

The man was detained and Schwarzenegger said he didn’t even realize he was kicked, thinking he was just jostled by the crowd instead.

The “Terminator” actor took to Twitter to express his thanks for everyone’s concern and said he’s just glad his Snapchat video didn’t get interrupted by the incident.