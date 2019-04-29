Arraignment Today For Loughlin on New Charges

Embattled actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli will be arraigned today in Boston on new charges in the college admissions scandal. They are among 16 defendants recently indicted for conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors accuse 36 parents, coaches and test-takers worked with college consultant William Singer to cheat on SATs or falsify students’ profiles as athletic recruits.

The hearing is taking place in Boston, but Loughlin and Mossimo are not expected to appear. Both have plead not guilty for their part in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

Actress Felicity Huffman is set to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal on May 13th.

Huffman was previously scheduled to enter her plea on May 21st.

Today, a Boston judge agreed to move the hearing up because the lead prosecutor will be out of town.

The actress agreed earlier this month to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Authorities say Huffman paid $15-grand to have someone correct the answers on her daughter’s SAT.