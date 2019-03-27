Arrest Made in 1998 Delray Beach Slaying

A former Lantana resident who submitted his fingerprints as part of a job application in Hillsborough County found himself under arrest Wednesday morning for the 1998 murder of a consignment store employee in Delray Beach.

Police say Todd Barket, 51, is the man responsible for stabbing and beating to death 68 year old Sondra Better at Lu Shay’s Consignment Shop on South Federal Highway in Delray on August 24, 1998.

Investigators were able to collect both fingerprints and DNA evidence from the scene but were unable to find a match and the case went cold.

It wasn’t until a prospective employer entered Barket’s fingerprints into a national database that authorities got a hit on the prints found at the scene over 20 years earlier.

Barket was taken into custody by FDLE and Hillsborough County deputies just before 8 AM Wednesday.

Delray Beach police spokeswoman Dani Moschella says Barket’s DNA also matches the samples collected in 1998.

Barket is currently in the custody of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office awaiting transfer to the Palm Beach County jail.