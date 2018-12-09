Arrest Made in Daytona Murders of WPB Men

A suspect has been arrested in the murders of two Palm Beach County men.

Daytona Beach Police have charged 19-year-old Damon Kemp with two counts of second degree murder in the deaths of 19-year-olds Trey Ingraham and Jordan Paden.

Officers found the bodies in Ingraham’s apartment on Friday night. He had played football at Santaluces High School in Lake Worth.

According to Shiloh Johnson, who knew Ingraham, “All he wanted to do was chase his dreams” in boxing.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said he was disappointed with neighbors in the apartment complex. He said, “I think they failed by not calling. We were there Thursday on some other issues out there, but the police were there working, why didn’t they call us?”

He added, “We had to find out last night as we’re there doing our investigation, 12-14 hours into this thing, to find out we’ve got a double homicide.”

Police say that Kemp and Ingraham knew each other, and that the killings actually occurred overnight on Thursday.