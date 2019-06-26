Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run of Broward FHP Trooper

Authorities say they have arrested a man who was allegedly the driver in a hit-and-run involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in Broward County last month.

Donnell Reddy was arrested last Friday in Queens, New York, in connection with the May 25 incident that occurred in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike exit to Hollywood Boulevard, according to FHP officials.

Surveillance footage shows Trooper Arsenio Caballero being struck by a white BMW 6 series whose driver had just been speaking with another trooper.

Caballero was assisting in a seat belt enforcement detail. He was walking across the exit ramp to the west shoulder of the road when the car hit him, sending him flying over the hood.

The trooper sustained lacerations to his head and a broken arm. He is still recovering.

Meanwhile, Reddy faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and leaving the scene of a crash. He is awaiting extradition to Florida.

FHP Director Colonel Gene S. Spaulding said in a statement, “The safety of every member of the Florida Highway Patrol is and will always be my number one priority. I commend our troopers for the hard work and dedication they provide the residents and visitors to the state of Florida each day.”