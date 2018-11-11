As Wildfire Death Toll Grows, Trump and Celebrities Clash on Twitter

As the death toll from the California wildfires grows to 23, President Trump is chiming in.

On Saturday, he threatened to block California from receiving federal aid for relief from the fires, blaming what he calls the state’s “poor” forest management for causing the devastation.

There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2018

The California Professional Firefighters say Trump’s assertion is “dangerously wrong,” and blame the federal government instead. Their statement reads, “The president’s assertion that California’s forest management policies are to blame for catastrophic wildfire is dangerously wrong. Wildfires are sparked and spread not only in forested areas but in populated areas and open fields fueled by parched vegetation, high winds, low humidity and geography. Moreover, nearly 60 percent of California forests are under federal management, and another two-thirds under private control. It is the federal government that has chosen to divert resources away from forest management, not California.”

Celebrities are also taking issue with the President’s tweets:

The reason these wildfires have worsened is because of climate change and a historic drought. Helping victims and fire relief efforts in our state should not be a partisan issue. https://t.co/WiBnppsr3m — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 10, 2018

In addition, pop star Katy Perry responded to Trump:

This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters. https://t.co/DJ4PN26bLZ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 10, 2018

The fire has already charred more than 105,000 acres.