Aspiring Attorney Kim Kardashian Helps Free South Florida Man From Prison

A South Florida man will soon be free after spending more than 20 years in prison for a federal drug charge.

His release was made possible by a Texas attorney with the help of reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West.

Jeffrey Stringer from Miami was arrested in West Palm Beach in the late 90’s.

He was supposed to spend his life in jail, but now he has a second chance.

Kardashian-West has made criminal justice reform her mission after securing the release of Alabama grandmother Alice Johnson from prison with the help of Persident Trump.

Kardashian event went to the White House last year to meet with President Trump to ask for his support.

In the meantime, she’s helped free 17 people from federal prison over the last three months.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Kim Kardashian frees 17 inmates in 90 days to help lags with ‘unfair’ sentences <a href=”https://t.co/BvAXkdtbCD”>https://t.co/BvAXkdtbCD</a></p>— Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) <a href=”https://twitter.com/IrishSunOnline/status/1125805268334522368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>May 7, 2019</a></blockquote>

It’s been a passion for the reality TV star, who has been involved in getting people out from behind bars since President Trump signed the First Step Act.

That’s a reform measure that lets some behind bars on drug offenses seek a reduction in their sentence.

She’s closely involved in funding the 90 Days of Freedom Campaign, an effort to help those prisoners.