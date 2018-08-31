Astronauts Plug Hole In Space Station with Low-Tech Thumb

NASA says astronauts had to plug a hole in the International Space Station Thursday at first with a low-tech solution, a thumb.
German astronaut Alexander Gerst and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev eventually used a sealant to plug the hole.
There’s speculation that a tiny micro-meteorite may have caused the two-millimeter-wide hole in the space station, but NASA says the crew was never in danger. A small leak was discovered by on-board sensors Wednesday night, and astronauts found it yesterday in the Russian Soyuz ferry ship.

The ISS crew used a cloth wipe saturated with sealant to stop air from leaking through the hole.

Top 5 Reasons There is A Hole In The International Space Station:
1. There is no hole that’s just what Trump wants you to think to justify the space force and push his racist agenda in order to turn us into a 3rd world dictatorship
2. The Astronauts were monkeying around….
3. The Russians (Obviously)
4. A Fight broke out over skipping ahead in Netflix’s version of lost in space
5. a 3-d Printed Gun

