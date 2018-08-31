Astronauts Plug Hole In Space Station with Thumb

NASA says astronauts had to plug a hole in the International Space Station Thursday at first with an astronaut thumb.

The ISS crew used a cloth wipe saturated with sealant to stop air from leaking through the hole.

There’s no immediate word on what caused the two-millimeter-wide hole in the space station, (possibly hit by a piece of space junk) but NASA says the crew was never in danger.

The small leak was discovered by on-board sensors Wednesday night, and astronauts found it yesterday in the Russian Soyuz ferry ship.

When your spaceship suddenly starts leaking air, you fix the hole with duct tape & a gob of epoxy. Nice save, @Space_Station crew! https://t.co/1Va8idShJw pic.twitter.com/pxSJY6eNhc — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) August 30, 2018

