At Least 5 Dead on Mount Everest After Human Traffic Jam

Mountaineering officials say that at least five people have died in recent days after a human traffic jam near the summit of Mount Everest.

Don Cash, an American climber who scaled the highest mountains on all continents reportedly died of probable altitude sickness on the way down from Everest.

According to Pasang Tenje Sherpa, head of Pioneer Adventures, Cash became ill while at the summit, and was treated after falling numerous times, but later died.