At least 5 teens assault off-duty Sarasota police officer

Police are investigating Thursday after an off-duty police officer was assaulted by at least five teenagers at a Sarasota park, according to the SPD.

The attack occurred around 12 p.m. after the officer came across the teenagers “pushing and harassing” a homeless individual.

The officer identified himself to the group and ordered them to stop.

The teenagers stopped harassing the homeless individual but then began attacking the off-duty officer by striking him several times and injuring him before leaving the scene.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

The identities of the suspects are unclear at this time.

This story is developing.

