At least 6 people hospitalized after becoming ill at a Miami detention center

At least 6 people were transported to the hospital after they reportedly fell ill while at a Miami-Dade pre-trial detention center.

Officials with City of Miami Fire Rescue unit responded to the scene around 9:00 pm Tuesday.

According to the report, four inmates and three corrections officers were taken from the scene.

While not much is known about the incident at this time, officials reported that some of the inmates were smoking something which caused both the inmates and the employees to become ill.

The hazmat team were on scene to “ventilate” the area.

A police spokesperson reported that the employees have seen been released from the hospital:

” There is an ongoing investigation into a medical emergency involving several MDCR inmates. For precautionary reasons, two staff members were also transported but have since been released. No further information is available at this time due to the investigation. “