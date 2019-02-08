At Least Ten Dead After Fire at Brazilian Soccer Club

At least ten people are dead and three teenagers injured after fire swept through the Ninho de Urubu training center for Brazil’s most popular soccer club in Rio de Janeiro, firefighters said.

The fire before dawn today started in a building housing youth-category players aged 14 to 17.

There was no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The center is where the top professional Flamengo team trains and was scheduled to practice there later this morning.

