At Least Two Dead including Active Shooter at Ohio Bank

An active shooter situation is under control at an Ohio bank after several people were gunned down.
Reports say at least two people are dead and several wounded in what’s been described as an active shooter situation in downtown Cincinnati.
Officers were called to the Fountain Square Fifth Third Tower location around 9:15 local time this morning.
The suspected shooter has reportedly been taken down. Initially it was reported the shooter was in custody.
Surrounding streets have been closed while the investigation continues.

