Atlantic 2019 Hurricane Season Predictions

Hurricane season is just around the corner and Accuweather is forecasting an average storm season for 2019.

The weather company on Wednesday predicted about 12 to 14 named storms would form this year in the Atlantic.

Five to seven of them are forecast to become hurricanes, and two to four of those are expected to blow up into major hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes make for an average hurricane season.

NOAA’s forecast comes out in May.

Thursday, Colorado State University will be releasing their forecast for the upcoming 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season which begins June 1st.