Attorney for family of 2-year-old who fell from cruise ship denies grandfather dropped her

An attorney representing the family of the 2-year-old who died after falling 11-stories from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship is reporting that the grandfather did not drop the child as was initially reported by officials in Puerto Rico.

On Monday Puerto Rican officials reported that the child fell several stories onto the ships dock after the grandfather “lifted her out of the open window and lost his grip.”

The families attorney, Michael Winkleman is reporting, however, that the child actually fell through an open glass pane that should have been closed securely.

Puerto Rico Ports Authority spokesman José Carmona says the grandfather, Salvatore Anello, sat the child on the edge of the window in the dining hall before she fell and that they are now investigating whether the window was already open when the incident occurred and who opened it.

Officials also reported that they are still investigating the grandfather and that the family will remain in Puerto Rico until the investigation has concluded.

Royal Caribbean Cruises called the incident a tragedy and is working with the family but a spokesperson for the cruise line is reporting that ship has since left Puerto Rico for St. Maarten on a new itinerary. No other comment was made available.