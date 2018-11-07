Attorney General Jeff Sessions Resigns

Wednesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump, via a letter hand-delivered to Chief of Staff John Kelly.

“At your request, I am submitting my resignation,” Sessions wrote. 

Sessions was the first sitting US senator to endorse Trump during the campaign, but over the past year, he and the President have clashed over his decision to recuse from the US Department of Justice’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Chief of Staff Matthew G. Whitaker has become acting Attorney General, President Trump confirms.

