Attorney: School Deputy Was Not Obligated to Confront Gunman

Attorneys representing a former Florida sheriff’s deputy are asking a judge to dismiss felony charges stemming from their client’s failure to enter a school building while a gunman carried out a massacre.

Scot Peterson’s attorneys argue that prosecutors stretched the laws “beyond their breaking points” last month when they charged him with child neglect, culpable negligence, and perjury, for his actions during and after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that left 17 people dead and another 17 wounded.

Attorney Joseph DiRuzzo III writes in filings made last week that although Peterson was the deputy assigned to the school, he was not the students’ legal caregiver. DiRuzzo adds that the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s policy for confronting active shooters said at that time that deputies “may” enter a building, not “shall.”

Prosecutors have not responded in court.