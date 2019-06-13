Attorneys for accused face-biter Harrouff argue insanity defense unconstitutional

Attorneys for former FSU student and accused face-biting murderer Austin Harrouff are in a Martin County courtroom this afternoon challenging the constitutionality of the state’s insanity defense.

The attorneys are arguing that Florida’s insanity defense, which Harrouff is using, is unconstitutional and shifts the burden of proof from the state to the defendent.

Harrouff’s attorneys want prosecutors to have the burden of proof instead.

It’s unclear if 22-year-old will attend the 1:30 p.m. hearing.

Prosecutors say Harrouff attacked John and Michelle Stevens outside their home in August 2016, stabbing and beating them to death.

Deputies who arrived at the scene said they found Harrouff chewing on John Stevens’ face.

Harrouff is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, burglary, as well as attempted first-degree murder for allegedly attacking the couple’s neighbor, Jeffrey Fisher.

His trial is set to begin on Nov. 4.