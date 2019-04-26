Attorneys for Robert Kraft to ask Judge to Throw out Undercover Video

Attorneys for Patriots Owner Robert Kraft will be in a Palm Beach County Courtroom today arguing that the undercover video that was taken at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter should be thrown out and not allowed as evidence at his trial for misdemeanor solicitation.

Earlier a judge blocked the video’s release to the public.

However, 58 year-old Shen Mingbi was arrested this week and charged with providing sex to Kraft for money at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

It is not clear if she will flip and testify against him at his jury trial. Kraft has plead not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of solicitation.