Rib Round Up 2019 Artist Of The Week: Austin Burke

Austin Burke has been swinging for the fences since childhood. At age three, he fearlessly sang the national anthem for not one but two major league franchises in his hometown of Phoenix – the Diamondbacks and the Suns. An avid fan of both baseball and music, Burke experienced the thrill of a lifetime when he met his musical hero, Garth Brooks, at a San Diego Padres spring training game. The chance meeting led to an invitation to cover “Friends in Low Places” on The Rosie O’Donnell Show, where Austin told Rosie he dreamt of becoming a “singing baseball player.”



Austin pursued baseball through college, but he ultimately decided he wanted to step up to the plate with his music. He moved to Nashville at the age of 19, where he spent four years tirelessly waiting tables, writing songs and saving just enough money to record his debut single, “Sleepin’ Around.” Right off the bat, the song caught the attention of WME, who signed him to their roster and booked him as a support act for the likes of Vince Gill, Cole Swindell, Casey Donahew and William Michael Morgan.

•SLOWER• Out now! Thank you to @LKadey, the girl who slows it all down and makes me love every second of this life with her. Tag the person who makes your world turn just a little #slower. Listen: https://t.co/0l7EgEMnAU pic.twitter.com/k79G3O25ys — AUSTIN BURKE (@AUSTINPBURKE) November 9, 2018



“Whole Lot in Love,” Austin’s latest single, has catapulted him to Spotify stardom. The track currently boasts more than 45 million streams and has earned Austin the reputation of being one of the platform’s most successful independent country artists. Both of Austin’s songs have also been prominently featured on Sirius XM’s The Highway. Poised to become a heavy hitter in country music, Austin has all the bases covered – humility, talent, drive and passion. He’s only going to continue knocking it out of the park as an artist.