Author Nora Roberts Sues Brazilian Writer, Claiming Plagiarism

Best-selling novelist Nora Roberts sued a Brazilian romance writer for copyright infringement, accusing her of copying or paraphrasing material from several of Ms. Roberts’s books. Roberts is suing Christiane Serruya for $25,000 and is asking for sales of Serruya’s books to be stopped. Ms. Roberts said she would donate the funds to a literary organization in Brazil.

Roberts says Serruya has committed “multi-plagiarism” on a “rare and scandalous” level. Documents were filed Wednesday morning in Rio de Janeiro, where Serruya lives. The lawsuit follows other plagiarism accusations against Ms. Serruya. The plagiarism allegations even inspired the Twitter hashtag #CopyPasteCris.

Serruya apologized on her social media and called allegations she had plagiarized “distressing” on Twitter. Serruya blamed ghostwriters saying she would “never intentionally plagiarize anyone.” Serruya is no longer on Twitter.

The lawsuit alleges Serruya copied passages from Roberts’ “River Ends,” “Unfinished Business,” and “Whiskey Beach.”