Author of ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ charged with murdering husband

Romance novelist Nancy Crampton Brophy was charged and arrested in the shooting death her husband of 27-years at the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland in June, according to Oregon police.

In 2011, Crampton Brophy wrote an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband,” which provides several possibilities for how to murder your spouse.

Daniel Brophy who worked as an instructor was found dead in the kitchen at the school on June 2.

At first, there were no suspects in the case, but neighbors were shocked when the 68-year-old was charged and arrested.

Last week, she appeared in court on murder charges, but police and prosecutors have chosen to remain silent on motive.

