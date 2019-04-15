Authorities are calling the death of a man at an local nursing home ‘suspicious’

The Boca Raton Police department is currently investigating the death of a man who was initially found unresponsive at a local nursing home.

The incident occurred at ManorCare Health Services Nursing Home on West Yamato Road around 6:30 am.

According to the report, the patient was found by staff members on the floor of his room next to his bed.

ManorCare staff performed CPR on the man as they waited for emergency personnel to arrive, however, the patient was pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital.

Staff members at the nursing home reported that the man who resides in the facility reserved for dementia patients, was last seen wandering the halls around 4:30 am. He was then brought back to his room where he was found unresponsive hours later.

The Palm Beach County medical examiner along with the Boca Raton Police department is continuing to investigate the death which is being called suspicious.