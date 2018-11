Authorities in Broward County are currently investigating a suspicious package that was found abandoned outside of a post office on Las Olas Boulevard.

The package was found on the sidewalk outside 1404 East Las Olas Blvd.

Not much is known about the incident at this time; however, authorities have shut down the 1300 to 1500 blocks of East Las Olas Boulevard.

Local business has been evacuated, and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department bomb squad is on the scene.

This is a developing story.