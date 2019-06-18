Authorities ask for the public’s assistance in search for missing 14-year-old

Officials in Northwest are currently searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to the report, Melissa Artigas was reported missing on May 25th after she left her residence near the 6900 block of Northwest 179th Street and never returned home.

Artigas is 5’1 and 97 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black and white shorts and flip flops.

If you have any information about her disappearance, you are asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.