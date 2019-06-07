Authorities find body of a woman in freezer of home where missing woman lived

Authorities in Spokane, Washington are currently searching for the husband of a missing woman who was later found dead and stuffed in a freezer at the apartment she and her husband shared.

The discovery was made Tuesday after an investigation into 24-year-old Afghan refugee, Arezu Kashify’s disappearance.

According to the report, a friend of Arezu contacted authorities on May 30th claiming that they had not seen or heard from her since sometime around May 26th. The friend then went into further detail, telling police that she heard word that Arezu had plans to leave her husband Wahid Kashify, and was planning to tell him before her disappearance. The friend also told authorities that Arezu seemed to fear her husband and that she once saw a bruise on Arezu’s leg.

After gathering this information, authorities went to the home, however, they reported that they found nothing out of order.

A nurse practitioner then gained word of the report and contacted authorities to tell them that during visits in March and April, Arezu gave her the impression that she was afraid of her husband, however, when she offered to contact authorities, Arezu told her that she did not want that because her husband would kill her immediately.

Another friend of Arezu contacted authorities to report that she was unexpectedly handed the couple’s 1 and 5-year-old children by a panicked Wahid just three days after Arezu disappeared.

Around the same time, a coworker of Wahid’s contacted police to report that Wahid told him that his wife was upset with him because he was constantly in the company of other women and that Wahid said he would “go back to Afghanistan to get a new wife.”

Following these tips, investigators went back to search the couple’s apartment more thoroughly and discovered a woman’s body hidden beneath the false bottom of a chest freezer Tuesday.

While authorities have not confirmed that body belongs to Arezu, they have reported that they are now investigating Arezu’s disappearance as a homicide.

On June 1st, authorities also announced that they located the couple’s vehicle at an airport and later discovered that Wahid bought a one-way ticket to an undisclosed destination.

The couple’s children have been placed in protective custody.